Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 405 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $15,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTLC. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,143,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period.

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.16.

