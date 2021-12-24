Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 27,851 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,851 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $21,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF alerts:

ARKG opened at $64.40 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $115.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.04 and its 200-day moving average is $78.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.