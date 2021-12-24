Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,778 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,424 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,216.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 532,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,853,000 after buying an additional 492,438 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,107,000 after purchasing an additional 484,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 200,491 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 130,410 shares during the period.

SCHM opened at $79.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.96 and a 200 day moving average of $78.92. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.48 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

