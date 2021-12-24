Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Cut to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$11.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a neutral rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.08.

TSE:WEED opened at C$12.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$11.04 and a 1-year high of C$71.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.56.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

