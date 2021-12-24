Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.31. 121,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,045. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $28.41.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 48.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner acquired 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,455 shares of company stock valued at $117,535 in the last ninety days. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

