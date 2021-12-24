Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) & Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Critical Comparison

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

This table compares Elevation Oncology and Cardiff Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevation Oncology N/A N/A N/A Cardiff Oncology -7,375.65% -19.37% -18.53%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Elevation Oncology and Cardiff Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevation Oncology 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cardiff Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Elevation Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $19.02, indicating a potential upside of 262.29%. Cardiff Oncology has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 256.59%. Given Elevation Oncology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Elevation Oncology is more favorable than Cardiff Oncology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Elevation Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elevation Oncology and Cardiff Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevation Oncology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cardiff Oncology $370,000.00 689.49 -$19.31 million ($0.67) -9.63

Elevation Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardiff Oncology.

Summary

Elevation Oncology beats Cardiff Oncology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics. The firm’s clinical programs include KRAS-Mutated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC), Resistant Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) and relapsed or refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The company was founded by Gabriel M. Cerrone, L. David Tomei, Samuil Umansky, and Hovsep Melkonyan in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.