CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $156.00 to $157.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 15,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 930,127 shares.The stock last traded at $129.64 and had previously closed at $127.87.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.9% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

