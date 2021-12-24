Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,174,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $114,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Carter’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

In other Carter’s news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $3,156,888.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,335 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,445. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $98.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.91. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

CRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.20.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

