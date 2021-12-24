Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 56,274 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,687,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753,634 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,550,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 7,597.0% in the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,092,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,000 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $6,824,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $6,731,000.

ATXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.36) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

