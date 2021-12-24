Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CATY. Truist boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.32. The stock had a trading volume of 211,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,893. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.87. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,396,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,107,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,718,000 after purchasing an additional 241,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,098,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,873,000 after purchasing an additional 78,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

