CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,056,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $102,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,009,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,458,739,000 after buying an additional 663,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,625,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,139,000 after buying an additional 297,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,658,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,490,000 after buying an additional 156,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CBRE Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,219,000 after buying an additional 300,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $105.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $107.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

