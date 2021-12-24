CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its position in shares of CDW by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

CDW stock opened at $202.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $125.46 and a 52-week high of $203.85.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

