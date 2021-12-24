Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Insider Valerie Davies Buys 8,349 Shares of Stock

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) insider Valerie Davies bought 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.48 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of A$45,769.22 ($32,460.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.06, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Get Cedar Woods Properties alerts:

About Cedar Woods Properties

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is involved in the urban land subdivision and development of residential, commercial, and retail projects in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland. The company's property portfolio also includes medium and high-density apartments, townhouses, and office developments.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Woods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Woods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.