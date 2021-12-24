Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,578 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 111.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 33.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 35.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 90.5% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.87.

CE stock opened at $161.32 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $115.42 and a 12-month high of $174.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.59.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

