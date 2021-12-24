Celanese (NYSE:CE) Receives Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

CE has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.87.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $161.32 on Monday. Celanese has a 1-year low of $115.42 and a 1-year high of $174.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,580,000 after buying an additional 79,726 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 2,095.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 71,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Celanese by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,561 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.