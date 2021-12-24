Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $8.10 on Monday. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $13.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $25,039,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $20,353,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $12,964,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $10,209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $681,000.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

