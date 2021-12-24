Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Celularity Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in cellular medicine by developing off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies, including unmodified NK cells, genetically-modified NK cells, T cells engineered with a CAR and mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells targeting indications across cancer, infectious and degenerative diseases. Celularity Inc., formerly known as GX Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Celularity alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Celularity in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celularity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Shares of CELU stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. Celularity has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Celularity will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELU. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth $88,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth $109,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celularity (CELU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.