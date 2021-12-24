Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given a C$20.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

CSFB set a C$20.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.79.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE opened at C$15.36 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.2300001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.