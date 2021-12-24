Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Cerner by 141.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cerner by 58.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the second quarter worth $59,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CERN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $91.84 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $92.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

