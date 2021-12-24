CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 16,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in CF Industries by 1,784.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 14,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in CF Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 131,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $2,113,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.12.

CF stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,880 shares of company stock valued at $17,918,010 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

