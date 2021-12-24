Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Holdings Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,739,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $86,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Change Healthcare by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 420,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 82,934 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Change Healthcare by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 168,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Change Healthcare by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 19.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $189,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -142.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $826.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.09 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

