ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) General Counsel Sells $80,457.30 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $80,457.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ChargePoint stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 804.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,053,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,878,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,713,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,038,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

