ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) General Counsel Sells $80,457.30 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $80,457.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ChargePoint stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $49.48.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 804.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,053,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,878,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,713,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,038,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
