Charles R. Romp Sells 1,323 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $198,251.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $158.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.70 and a beta of 0.78. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $199.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.03.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 0.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 56.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.92.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

