Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $141.60 to $157.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. 60,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,434,032 shares.The stock last traded at $103.90 and had previously closed at $105.57.

LNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

About Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

