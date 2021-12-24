Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group manufactures and sells jewelry products. The Company sells rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets and small statues. It operates primarily in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

CJEWY opened at $17.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.2323 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 2.72%.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

