Chris Hart Sells 6,600 Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Stock

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total transaction of C$328,084.68.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at C$50.53 on Friday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$21.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.92. The stock has a market cap of C$4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 40.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$522.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$494.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 2.2499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATS Automation Tooling Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.33.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

