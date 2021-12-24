Chris Hart Sells 6,600 Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Stock

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total transaction of C$328,084.68.
ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at C$50.53 on Friday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$21.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.92. The stock has a market cap of C$4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 40.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.33.
ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$522.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$494.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 2.2499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.
Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.