Christian Beedgen Sells 8,288 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $114,457.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christian Beedgen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $285,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $314,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $405,845.00.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 3.23. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,495,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,102,000 after acquiring an additional 638,236 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,849,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,942,000 after acquiring an additional 275,702 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,648.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 162,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 173,090 shares during the period. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUMO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

