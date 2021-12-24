Christina M. Corley Sells 3,400 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $202.76 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $125.46 and a 1-year high of $203.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.15 and its 200-day moving average is $186.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank boosted its stake in CDW by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in CDW by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

