Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Gap Up to $29.20

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.20, but opened at $29.89. Chuy’s shares last traded at $29.81, with a volume of 52 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHUY shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Chuy's alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average is $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $589.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 2.02.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 330,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 117,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 32.5% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.