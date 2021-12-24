Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Gap Up to $29.20

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.20, but opened at $29.89. Chuy’s shares last traded at $29.81, with a volume of 52 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have issued reports on CHUY shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average is $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $589.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 2.02.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 330,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 117,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 32.5% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.
Chuy’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHUY)
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.