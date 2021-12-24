Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Position Increased by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.8% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.5% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.04.

NYSE CI opened at $225.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.