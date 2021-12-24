Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,823 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 71,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 64,297 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 10,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $62.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $62.90. The stock has a market cap of $262.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

