Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 673 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,021,793,000 after buying an additional 940,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,893,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,689 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,565,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,285,163. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $279.25 billion, a PE ratio of 140.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

