Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $12.05 Million Stock Position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,471,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,645 shares during the period. Intellicheck makes up about 0.2% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Intellicheck worth $12,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 63,139 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Garrett Gafke purchased 18,000 shares of Intellicheck stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 26,700 shares of company stock worth $144,391 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDN opened at $5.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.62 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum cut Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

