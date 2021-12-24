Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,724,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,975,000 after acquiring an additional 64,890 shares during the period. Velanne Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Burford Capital by 68.0% during the second quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,359,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after buying an additional 550,269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 63.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after acquiring an additional 492,617 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 31.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,038,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 247,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 842,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after buying an additional 46,373 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

BUR traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. 57,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,480. Burford Capital Limited has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

