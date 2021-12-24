Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Apollo Investment worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AINV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,377,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,454,000 after purchasing an additional 109,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,145,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 238,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 39,947 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 26.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 251,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 52,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AINV traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.03. 603,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,010. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Apollo Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.95.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 63.83%. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 60.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AINV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

