Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,505 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 4.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after buying an additional 49,683 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 15.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,132,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,818,000 after purchasing an additional 152,252 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 4.0% during the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 351,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 63.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taal Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 35.0% in the second quarter. Taal Capital Management LP now owns 269,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after buying an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCK stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

