Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 919 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,153 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $125,090,000 after buying an additional 651,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 600,657 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,170,000 after acquiring an additional 565,326 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,105,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,984,922 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $186,366,000 after acquiring an additional 401,246 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank lowered Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $286,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $105.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.54. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.19 and a twelve month high of $117.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.36.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

