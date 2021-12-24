Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 87 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $158,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 109.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 980,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,368,000 after acquiring an additional 511,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 11.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,313,000 after acquiring an additional 472,226 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at about $34,948,235,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 33.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after acquiring an additional 317,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

NYSE MTB opened at $150.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.95 and its 200-day moving average is $146.49. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $123.33 and a one year high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

