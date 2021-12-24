Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after buying an additional 4,567,503 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,204,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $522,757,000 after buying an additional 1,253,480 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1,186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,127,000 after buying an additional 1,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,361,979,000 after buying an additional 999,997 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROST opened at $110.16 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.62 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.15.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

