Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $502,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,416,000 after acquiring an additional 320,752 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 89,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 320.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $115.05 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $94.31 and a 52 week high of $123.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.54 and its 200 day moving average is $114.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

