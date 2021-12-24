Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.66.

Shares of XOM opened at $61.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

