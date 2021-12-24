Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,213 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIVO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 44.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,393,000 after purchasing an additional 385,026 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,050,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,671,000 after acquiring an additional 133,225 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,105,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,901,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,804,000.

BATS:DIVO opened at $37.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $30.79.

