CloakCoin (CLOAK) Achieves Market Cap of $1.56 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.56 million and $2,497.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000729 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00015243 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00010716 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,739,740 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

