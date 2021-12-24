CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 935.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,849,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,117,997,000 after acquiring an additional 772,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,472,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,942,000 after acquiring an additional 254,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,517 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,582.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,130,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,215 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.23. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $65.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

