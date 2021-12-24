Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267,455 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 252,606 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $94,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $46,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,328 shares of company stock valued at $737,719 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $86.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $86.97.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.