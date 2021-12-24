Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $470.4-$489.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.74 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.95 million and a PE ratio of 498.00. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CGNT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Cognyte Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 507.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 99,347 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

