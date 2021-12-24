Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $187.58

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$187.58 and last traded at C$187.04, with a volume of 26984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$184.72.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$169.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$184.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$178.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$163.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.99.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

