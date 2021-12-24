Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 8,222 Shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CNRG opened at $90.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.41 and a 200-day moving average of $99.88. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 1-year low of $86.25 and a 1-year high of $150.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.