Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $7,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $206,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $234,000.

Shares of XLG stock opened at $367.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $357.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.83. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $278.17 and a 1 year high of $371.26.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

