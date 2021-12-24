Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,357 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,572,393,000 after buying an additional 578,136 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,163,418,000 after buying an additional 251,485 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,781,000 after buying an additional 657,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,363,000 after buying an additional 55,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,613,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,755,000 after buying an additional 152,697 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.07. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $60.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

